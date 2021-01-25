Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Broadcasting

Mexico's TV Azteca names Rafael Rodriguez as CEO

By Reuters Staff

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexican media conglomerate TV Azteca, the world’s second-largest content generator in Spanish, announced Rafael Rodriguez as its new CEO on Monday as part of a “renewal process,” the firm announced in a statement.

Rodriguez, a lawyer and graduate of Mexico’s La Salle University, has 20 years of experience in Grupo Salinas, of which TV Azteca is a unit.

Rodriguez previously served as a legal director for Grupo Salinas.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; writing by Cassandra Garrison

