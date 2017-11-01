FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico broadcaster TV Azteca hires ex-Televisa exec to lead TV unit
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 12:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Mexico broadcaster TV Azteca hires ex-Televisa exec to lead TV unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - TV Azteca, Mexico’s second-largest broadcaster, said on Tuesday that it has hired a longtime Televisa executive to lead its unit for television and distribution of content.

Alberto Ciurana will be in charge of programming, operations and production for the TV Azteca channels, the company said in a statement.

He had previously served as president of programming and content at Univision Networks and was a vice president at Televisa, Mexico’s top broadcaster, for 15 years.

Ciurana will report directly to Benjamin Salinas, who is chief executive of Grupo TV Azteca.

The Mexico television landscape was jolted last week by the news that Emilio Azcarraga will step down after 20 years as chief executive of Grupo Televisa, staying on as chairman. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
