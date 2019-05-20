China's Didi shuns Mexico's ride-hailing tax plan

MEXICO CITY, May 20 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing platform Didi said on Monday it would not take part for now in a new Mexican scheme to retain tax from drivers and delivery riders at technology companies, after rival firms Uber and Cabify signed up to the program.

In a statement, Didi said it will continue to analyze the possibility of future participation in the program, depending on the impact for drivers. The company said it was in full compliance with current regulations. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)