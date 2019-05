MEXICO CITY, May 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Ministry on Monday laid out plans to withhold taxes from drivers for ride-hailing and food delivery technology firms such as Uber Technologies Inc, Rappi and Cabify.

Mexico’s government is looking to increase total tax take, arguing that it was too low relative to other Latin American nations and badly needed to increase public revenues. (Reporting by Julia Love; Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by James Dalgleish)