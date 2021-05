FILE PHOTO: Cars stand in line at the Cordova International Bridge at the Mexico - U.S. border to enter into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he hoped that restrictions on the U.S.-Mexico border imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic would be lifted before the summer ends.