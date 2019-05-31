UPDATE 1-Japanese automaker shares hit as Trump threatens Mexico with tariffs

(Adds context on Japan automakers in Mexico)

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan’s major automakers sank on Friday after U.S. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on Mexican imports next month, potentially affecting vehicles made in Mexico and sold north of the border.

Toyota Motor Corp eased 2% while Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co fell about 3%. Mazda Motor Co took a bigger hit, tumbling nearly 7%. All four automakers operate vehicle assembly plants in Mexico, producing roughly one-third of the vehicles made in the country.

Trump said a tariff of 5% would be imposed on all goods coming from Mexico until illegal immigration from that country stopped, increasing incrementally each month.

Honda declined to comment, while Toyota, Nissan, and Mazda were not immediately available for comment.

Japan’s top automakers and their suppliers, including Denso Corp and Aisin Seiko Co, for decades have been building vehicles in Mexico not only for the domestic market, but also to export to the United States, taking advantage of previous free-trade agreements between the two countries.

Nissan is the Japanese firm that produces the most vehicles in Mexico, and its exports to the United States account for roughly one-quarter of its total vehicle sales in the country, industry experts say. Its Sentra and Versa models are made in the country for the U.S. market.

Smaller rival Mazda exports about 30% of its Mexico-produced cars to the United States, while the figure for Toyota, which has been expanding production of pick-up trucks in the country, and Honda is less than 10% each.

Japanese automakers together produced about 1.25 million vehicles in Mexico in 2018.

But production in Mexico is dwarfed by the number of cars they produce in the United States, their single largest market, where Japan’s top three automakers alone produced roughly 4 million vehicles each year.