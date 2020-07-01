Basic Materials
Mexican president to hold bilateral Trump talks on July 8

MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will hold bilateral talks in Washington with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on July 8 as part of a trip to mark a new North American trade deal, Mexico’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Mexico’s government proposed the two-day talks in Washington to celebrate the July 1 start of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is replacing the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Trilateral matters, which include Canada, will be on the agenda on July 9, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a news conference alongside Lopez Obrador. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito)

