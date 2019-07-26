Mexico's Vista Oil & Gas raises $107 mln in share offering

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Vista Oil & Gas has raised 2.031 billion pesos ($107 million) in a primary public share offering to help finance development of shale oil projects in Argentina, the firm said on Friday.

Vista said in a statement it had placed 11.5 million shares in a simultaneous offer on the Mexican and New York stock exchanges, priced at 176.58 pesos each.

The share offering, the first so far this year in the local market, was coordinated by Citigroup Global Markets and Credit Suisse Securities, the company said. ($1 = 19.0350 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz Editing by Leslie Adler)