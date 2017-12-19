FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 1:59 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Mexico's Vista Oil approves capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Mexico’s Vista Oil & Gas approved a capital increase on Monday, the company disclosed to the country’s stock exchange.

The energy investment firm will issue 100 million ordinary shares, per the plan approved by shareholders on Monday.

Vista, the country’s first publicly traded oil company, did not put a value to the shares. The company completed a $650 million initial public offering on Mexico’s stock exchange in August.

Reporting by Sheky Espejo; writing by Julia Love; editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
