Volkswagen in Mexico will begin sending workers back to plant on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY, June 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s Mexican unit will begin sending workers back to its plant in the central state of Puebla on Tuesday for “preparation and training eyeing a gradual start further ahead,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Puebla, where the German automaker and its luxury brand unit Audi have major plants, said last week it is not ready to reopen its automotive sector due to concerns about the coronavirus. Mexico has registered more than 17,000 deaths from the pandemic. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)