Company News
April 25, 2020 / 12:30 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Volkswagen pushes back possible restart of operations in Mexico

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen will extend until at least May 18 a suspension on operations at two production plants in Mexico due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Volkswagen is among manufacturers worldwide who are responding to a steep fall in demand, as well as supply chain challenges following public health measures adopted by governments to rein in the pandemic. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below