Technology, Media and Telecommunications
Russian investor ups pressure on Swiss solar firm Meyer Burger

ZURICH, March 25 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology’s largest shareholder Sentis Capital on Monday said it was creating a website for other investors as it pushes for changes at the money-losing Swiss solar machinery maker.

“We call upon all shareholders of MBT to exercise their voting rights at the next Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2019, in the spirit of a shareholder democracy,” said Sentis, which is controlled by Russian billionaire Petr Kondrashev and owns about 7 percent of the shares. “This is the only way to create the pressure on MBT’s Board of Directors necessary for a genuine restart.”

The website is www.changemeyerburger.ch/en/. (Reporting by John Miller)

