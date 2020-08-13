Meyer shipyard in Finland cuts 166 jobs

HELSINKI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - German shipyard Meyer Werft’s Finnish subsidiary will lay off 166 employees in a first round of job cuts, it said on Thursday, citing “dramatic changes” in the cruise business and shipbuilding industry caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

The job cuts are the first in plans to lay off up to 450 staff, announced in April by the shipyard in Turku, western Finland. It has around 2,000 employees in total.

Meyer Turku said that talks were now ongoing on further job reductions in its equipping, design and human resources divisions under the April plan.

“These negotiations will be concluded by the end of the year,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Susan Fenton)