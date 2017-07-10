FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Westlaw News
July 10, 2017 / 9:06 PM / a month ago

MFS Investment sued over employees' retirement plan choices

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Boston-based MFS Investment Management has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of loading its employees' retirement plans with its own high-cost mutual funds, profiting from management fees at workers' expense.

Filed on Friday in Boston federal court, the lawsuit said the plans' expenses were about 91 percent higher than median expenses for similarly sized retirement plans, costing employees millions of dollars in excess fees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t70Opv

