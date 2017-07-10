MFS Investment sued over employees' retirement plan choices

Boston-based MFS Investment Management has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of loading its employees' retirement plans with its own high-cost mutual funds, profiting from management fees at workers' expense.

Filed on Friday in Boston federal court, the lawsuit said the plans' expenses were about 91 percent higher than median expenses for similarly sized retirement plans, costing employees millions of dollars in excess fees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t70Opv