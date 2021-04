April 6 (Reuters) - Insurer and asset manager M&G said on Tuesday its Chairman Mike Evans stepped down from the role last week, after taking a temporary leave of absence earlier in the year due to a stress-related illness.

London-based M&G, which appointed Evans to the role in 2018, said it will start an immediate search for his successor. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)