Financials
January 28, 2020 / 10:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

M&G maintains halt on $3.3 bln property fund

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Insurer and asset manager M&G said on Tuesday its 2.5 billion pound ($3.29 billion) property fund will remain suspended as it looks at ways to raise cash to meet redemptions.

M&G said in December it was freezing the M&G Property Portfolio after Brexit uncertainty and a slowdown in the retail sector led to a jump in investor requests to cash out.

M&G said in a statement that there was no change to real estate sold or contracts exchanged since the end of December last year.

$1 = 0.7608 pounds Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

