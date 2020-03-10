UPDATE 1-Insurer M&G posts in-line operating profit in first results, pays special divi

(Adds detail, background, CEO quote)

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British insurer and asset manager M&G posted an in-line 2019 adjusted operating profit of 1.15 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) on Tuesday and said it would pay a special demerger dividend.

M&G, in its first set of results since splitting from parent Prudential in Oct 2019, said assets under management and administration (AUMA) totalled 352 billion pounds, a 10% rise mainly reflecting strong investment returns.

The company said it would pay an ordinary dividend of 11.92 pence per share and special demerger dividend of 3.85 pence.

Operating profit was forecast at 1.14 billion and AUMA at 342 billion pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus poll. Profit fell 29% from 2018 however, in what the insurer described as a “challenging market”.

M&G saw net client outflows of 1.3 billion pounds in its savings and asset management division, with outflows from asset management outweighing savings inflows.

Asset managers have been buffeted by a number of factors in the past year, including Brexit uncertainty, U.S.-China trade tensions, competition from cheaper index-tracking funds and most recently, the coronavirus.

“While there remains significant uncertainty, our balance sheet continues to be resilient”, Chief Executive John Foley said in a statement.

M&G’s Solvency II ratio, a key measure of its capital strength, dropped to 166% at March 6 following market ructions due to the coronavirus, compared to 176% at end-Dec.

A solvency level below 100% indicates inadequate capital reserves, though regulators prefer to see a higher number.