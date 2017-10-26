Canada's Saputo to buy Australia dairy producer Murray Goulburn for $180 mln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Murray Goulburn Co-operative, Australia’s largest milk processor, on Friday said it agreed to a buyout from Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc worth up to A$235 million ($180 million).

Murray Goulburn said Saputo would pay between A$1.10 and A$1.15 per share, compared to its A$2.10 issue price when it listed in 2015.

A total buyout value of A$1.3 billion would include the company’s debts and liabilities. ($1 = 1.3057 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye, G Crosse)