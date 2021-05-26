James Bond movies to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal, producers say

LOS ANGELES, May 26 (Reuters) - The James Bond movies will stay in movie theaters despite the Amazon.com acquisition of the MGM studio which is home to the action adventure franchise, the film’s producers said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday.

“We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience,” producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G, Wilson, who run London-headquartered Eon Productions, said in the statement. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant)