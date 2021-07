July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts said on Thursday it would buy the remaining 50% stake in its joint venture, CityCenter Holdings LLC, for $2.125 billion from Infinity World Development Corp, a unit of investment firm Dubai World.

CityCenter is an urban complex on the Las Vegas Strip. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)