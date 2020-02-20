MGM Resorts says was victim of data breach last year

Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International said on Thursday it was the victim of a data breach last year after an earlier report claimed that details of over 10.6 million hotel guests had been compromised.

“Last summer, we discovered unauthorized access to a cloud server that contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests of MGM Resorts”, a company spokesman said in an emailed statement.

No financial, payment card or password data was involved in the incident and the guests affected were notified, according to the statement. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)