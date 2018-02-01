FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 8:26 PM / in 4 hours

Brazilian toll road operator Ecorodovias buys rival MGO for $189 mln -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian toll road operator Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA has agreed to buy smaller rival Concessionaria de Rodovias Minas Gerais-Goias for 600 million reais ($189 million), the acquiring company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

MGO, as the smaller company is known, manages a 436-kilometer (271-mile) highway in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, Ecorodovias said. The deal is subject to approval by Brazilian infrastructure and antitrust regulators, the filing added.

$1 = 3.1673 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Richard Chang

