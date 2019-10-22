Deliveries of Mitsubishi's SpaceJet face fresh delay - Nikkei

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp seeks to postpone deliveries of its SpaceJet regional airplane as it battles delays in securing regulatory certification, with one option being a six-month delay from a mid-2020 target date, the Nikkei newspaper said.

Such a delay in delivery would be the sixth for the programme, which aimed to revive Japan’s dormant commercial aviation industry.

A new first delivery target date could be set next month, the paper said on Saturday, without citing a source. The plane, this year renamed the SpaceJet instead of the Mitsubishi regional jet, was originally due to enter service in 2013.

Mitsubishi Aircraft did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Tuesday, which is a public holiday in Japan.

ANA Holdings Inc, Japan’s largest airline by revenue, is due to be the first customer for the plane.

Nikkei said the manufacturer would probably begin to hash out compensation for the delay, which would push the entry into service beyond the Tokyo Summer Olympics next year.

ANA did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd is the largest shareholder in Mitsubishi Aircraft. (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Singapore; Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Las Vegas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)