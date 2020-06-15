Mitsubishi Aircraft to focus on SpaceJet certification work this year

June 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said on Monday it will focus on work this fiscal year towards obtaining type certification for its SpaceJet M90, and also announced executive changes as it seeks to weather challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The delivery of the regional jet has been pushed back six times as Mitsubishi Aircraft and its chief shareholder, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, have contended with a series of design missteps.

A type certificate is issued to signify the airworthiness of the approved design or “type” of an aircraft to be manufactured.

The company said in a statement that Yasuhiko Kawaguchi will be the Executive Chief Engineer for aircraft design and type certification, while it will largely focus on validating data earned from over 3,900 hours of flight test this fiscal year. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)