MHP launches at 6.95%

LONDON, March 22 (IFR) - * Launches US$550m at 6.95% (4:12pm) * Final guidance 7% (+/-5bp) wpir. Expected size US$500m-US$550m (max). Book size over US$1.35bn. (2.39pm) * Guidance at 7.125%-7.25%. Expected size around US$500m. Tender results: US$409.783m. (1.03pm) * IPTs 7.25%-7.375% area for USD benchmark Apr 2026 note. Books open, today’s business (08:50am)

*MHP SE, the parent company of a leading international agro-industrial group with headquarters in Ukraine, rated B by S&P and Fitch, has mandated ING, JP Morgan and UBS as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in the US and Europe, commencing on 14 March 2018. A US$-denominated Reg S/144A senior unsecured benchmark offering with an 8- to 10-year tenor will follow, subject to market conditions. MHP SE has simultaneously announced an any and all Tender Offer for its outstanding US$495.6mm notes due 2020 with an Early Tender Deadline at 5pm NY on 21 March and a final Expiration Deadline on 6 April 2018. FCA/ICMA stabilization applies.

