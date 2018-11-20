Ukraine's MHP to buy Slovenian poultry firm Perutnina Ptuj

LJUBLJANA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s poultry firm MHP has signed an agreement to buy 90.7 percent of Slovenian poultry producer Perutnina Ptuj (PP), PP’s owner Slovenska Industrija Jekla (SIJ) said on Tuesday.

“MHP plans to strengthen the position of PP ... in the Balkans and in Western Europe,” SIJ said in a statement, without disclosing the value of the deal.

“MHP has presented plans according to which it will invest about 200 million euros ($228 million) in the production base (of PP) in the next four to five years,” it added.

It said transaction depended upon an approval of the Slovenian Competition Protection Agency.

SIJ, which bought PP in 2015, is primarily a steel company. Its largest owner with 72.2 percent is holding firm Dilon, which is in Russian hands. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)