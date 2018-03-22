FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 22, 2018 / 8:52 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

MHP opens books on USD 8yr bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (IFR) - *IPTs 7.25%-7.375% area for USD benchmark Apr 2026 note. Books open, today’s business (08:50am)

*MHP SE, the parent company of a leading international agro-industrial group with headquarters in Ukraine, rated B by S&P and Fitch, has mandated ING, JP Morgan and UBS as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in the US and Europe, commencing on 14 March 2018. A US$-denominated Reg S/144A senior unsecured benchmark offering with an 8- to 10-year tenor will follow, subject to market conditions. MHP SE has simultaneously announced an any and all Tender Offer for its outstanding US$495.6mm notes due 2020 with an Early Tender Deadline at 5pm NY on 21 March and a final Expiration Deadline on 6 April 2018. FCA/ICMA stabilization applies.

See related content for stock exchange announcements.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.