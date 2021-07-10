Confirmed death toll in Miami condo collapse reaches 86, mayor says

FILE PHOTO: A member of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue unit places a sign on a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Miami, Florida, U.S., July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of people confirmed to have been killed in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower last month reached 86, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Saturday.

No survivors have been pulled alive from the ruins since the first few hours after the tower partially caved in on itself early on June 24.

Investigators have not determined what caused the 40-year-old complex to collapse.