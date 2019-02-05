MIAX Options to launch options on volatility index on Feb. 19

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - MIAX Options plans to launch options on its SPIKES Volatility Index on Feb. 19, the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.

The launch of the options on the SPIKES index, which tracks the expected 30-day volatility of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, is subject to approval by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and could be affected by another government shutdown, the exchange said.

The launch, earlier announced for Jan. 22, had been delayed by the partial shutdown of the U.S. government and its impact on pending SEC approvals, MIAX said.

Options on the SPIKES index will compete directly for volatility traders’ attention with contracts on the Cboe Global Markets Inc’s Cboe Volatility Index. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)