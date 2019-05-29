Company News
May 29, 2019 / 10:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Michael Kors owner Capri beats quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Capri Holdings Ltd, formerly Michael Kors, reported slightly higher-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by its recently acquired Versace brand and demand for Jimmy Choo stilettos.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $19 million, or $0.13 per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 30, from $44 million, or $0.29 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 13.9% to $1.34 billion, edging past the average analyst estimate of $1.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

