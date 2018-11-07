Company News
November 7, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Michael Kors misses quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings recorded weaker sales at retail stores in Europe during the quarter ended September, causing the high-end handbag maker to report lower revenue than Wall Street was expecting.

Kors said on Wednesday net income attributable to the company fell to $137.6 million or 91 cents per shares in the three months ended Sept. 29, from $202.9 million or $1.32 per share a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 9.3 percent to $1.25 billion, narrowly missing analysts’ average estimate of $1.26 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.