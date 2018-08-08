Michael Kors quarterly revenue beat estimates

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd topped Wall Street forecasts for first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, benefiting from strong demand for Jimmy Choo shoes.

Net income attributable to Kors rose to $186.4 million, or $1.22 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $125.5 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 26.3 percent to $1.20 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.