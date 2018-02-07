FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 12:09 PM / in 12 hours

Michael Kors' same-store sales fall less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a much smaller-than-expected drop in same-store sales for the holiday quarter during which the affordable luxury products maker sharply cut promotions to reinvigorate sales and brand prestige.

The company said same-store sales fell 3.2 percent in its third quarter ended Dec. 30, well below analysts average estimate of a decline of 6.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kors’s total revenue rose 6.5 percent to $1.44 billion in the quarter, which included two months of sales for Jimmy Choo, the high-end shoemaker it bought last year. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

