Milwaukee's Michael Best saw fortunes rise during Trump era

Milwaukee-based Michael Best & Friedrich has gained national prominence and prospered financially as it has brought on a number of former Trump administration officials and re-grown its attorney head count over the last four years.

The firm welcomed back longtime former Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus in October 2017, after Priebus’ six-month stint as White House chief of staff. Priebus became president of the law firm and head of its government relations and public affairs unit, Michael Best Strategies.

