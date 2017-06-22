FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Michelin to cut 1,950 jobs by 2021 as part of reorganisation
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 22, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 2 months ago

Michelin to cut 1,950 jobs by 2021 as part of reorganisation

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin said on Thursday it planned to cut 1,950 jobs by 2021, mostly in France, as it reorganizes its regional divisions while avoiding compulsory layoffs.

Michelin said it would replace only 3,500 of the 5,000 French workers expected to leave or retire by 2021, as it cuts 970 positions at its Clermont Ferrand base and hundreds more in the rest of the country.

A further 450 jobs will be eliminated in the United States, the company said. In total, the job cuts amount to about 1.8 percent of the group's global workforce.

Alongside the cutbacks, the company said its activities will be restructured under eight operational functions such as supply chain and marketing and sales, across 10 newly defined business regions, in a move designed to encourage stronger performance.

Michelin said it would take an unspecified restructuring charge in its 2017 accounts.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.