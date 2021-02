PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin’s sales dropped 15% last year to 20 billion euros ($24.3 billion), it said on Monday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also reported net income of 625 million euros, down by 1.1 billion euros and it proposed a dividend of 2.30 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8241 euros) (Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by David Goodman )