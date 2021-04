FILE PHOTO: The logo of French tyre maker Michelin is seen on a Formula E racing car's tyre during a news conference to present the partnership between Enel Group and FIA Formula E Championship at the MAXXI National Museum in Rome, Italy May 17, 2016 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

(Reuters) - Tyre maker Michelin reported on Monday that sales grew in January-March, the first quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic.

The company said its sales rose 2.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier to 5.45 billion euros ($6.58 billion).