Michigan businesses invoke dormant Commerce Clause in coronavirus lawsuit

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, already facing litigation challenging her decision to shut most businesses to combat the coronavirus outbreak, now faces a lawsuit claiming that her executive order should be struck down because it violates their right to conduct interstate commerce.

In a complaint filed on Tuesday, five businesses accused Whitmer and Robert Gordon, director of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, of violating several provisions of the U.S. Constitution, including the “dormant” Commerce Clause.

