Dominion turns to Clare Locke as 'Kraken' lawyer Sidney Powell faces legal backlash

Dominion Voting Systems and the city of Detroit both have their sights on attorney Sidney Powell over her conspiracy theory-laden legal campaign to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Powell, a former federal prosecutor who has likened her effort to upend Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump to a mythological “Kraken,” has filed a string of lawsuits claiming that voting machine vendor Dominion used software designed by deceased Venezuela leader Hugo Chavez that was accessed by the Chinese and Iranian governments during the election.

