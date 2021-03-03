UK's Micro Focus to collaborate with AWS; shares surge

March 3 (Reuters) - IT firm Micro Focus International said on Wednesday it had signed a commercial agreement with Amazon Web Services to help customers migrate their mainframe applications and workloads to the cloud, sending the British company’s shares up more than 14%.

As part of the collaboration, Micro Focus has issued warrants to Amazon.com Inc to subscribe for up to 15.9 million ordinary shares in the company at 446.6 pence per share.