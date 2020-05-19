Micro Focus Intl sees first half revenue down 11%, withdraws guidance

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Micro Focus Intl said the coronavirus caused some customers to defer projects and delay renewals in April, resulting in a 11% decline in first half revenue.

The company, which helps customers maintain and integrate legacy IT technology, said on Tuesday it expected to report revenue of about $1.45 billion for the six months to end-April. It said its core earnings margin would be towards the upper end of its guidance at about 38% due to cost savings.

Micro Focus said the ultimate impact on the global economy from the pandemic remained unknown and as a result it was not possible to provide reliable forward guidance. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)