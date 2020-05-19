Healthcare
May 19, 2020 / 6:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Micro Focus Intl sees first half revenue down 11%, withdraws guidance

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Micro Focus Intl said the coronavirus caused some customers to defer projects and delay renewals in April, resulting in a 11% decline in first half revenue.

The company, which helps customers maintain and integrate legacy IT technology, said on Tuesday it expected to report revenue of about $1.45 billion for the six months to end-April. It said its core earnings margin would be towards the upper end of its guidance at about 38% due to cost savings.

Micro Focus said the ultimate impact on the global economy from the pandemic remained unknown and as a result it was not possible to provide reliable forward guidance. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below