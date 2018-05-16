FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Micro Focus says early $40 mln contract will help H1 revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s leading software company Micro Focus International said the signing of a $40 million licensing deal meant its six-month revenues would not fall by quite as much as originally feared.

The group, which lost its CEO in March when it announced a major profit warning, said it expected revenue to be better than management guidance of minus 9 to minus 12 percent on a constant currency basis.

It reiterated its revenue guidance for the full year.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young

