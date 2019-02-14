Software
February 14, 2019

Micro Focus Intl's revenue beats guidance, sees more progress



LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - British software firm Micro Focus International reported a better-than-expected 5.3 percent decline in pro-forma revenue for the year to end-October and said the trajectory, after disposals, would continue to improve.

The company, which has struggled to integrate $8.8 billion of assets bought from Hewlett-Packard in 2017, said its adjusted earnings increased by 9.2 percent to $1.53 billion, driven by a 4.6 percentage points increase in its margin to 37.7 percent.

Micro Focus had forecast its full-year revenue would decline by between 6 and 9 percent, with an adjusted core earnings margin of 37 percent. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

