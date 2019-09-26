Micro Focus to change remuneration policy after shareholder backlash

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Micro Focus International is planning to make changes to its proposed remuneration policy, the software firm said on Thursday, after half its shareholders voted against the resolution earlier this year.

The company said shareholders had raised concerns over issues including the structure of incentive arrangements, leading it to review the scheme.

A new remuneration policy will be put to shareholders at the company’s 2020 annual general meeting. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)