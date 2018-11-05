Cyclical Consumer Goods
Micro Focus sees revenue at higher end of outlook range

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s Micro Focus International said full-year revenue would come in around the better end of previous weak guidance, as it announced the appointment of a new finance director, Brian McArthur-Muscroft.

Britain’s leading software company has been hammered this year after it struggled to get to grips with its $8.8 billion acquisition of HPE assets last year.

It said on Monday constant currency revenue would be around the better end of the guidance of down 6 percent to down 9 percent for the 12 months to Oct. 31.

McArthur-Muscroft, previously the CFO of TeleCity and Paysafe, replaces Chris Kennedy who is leaving to join ITV . (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)

