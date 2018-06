June 1 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc said on Friday that authorities from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation visited the chipmaker’s sales offices in the country on May 31, seeking certain information.

Micron, which did not give more details on the visit, said it was cooperating with the authorities.

Micron’s shares rose 1.7 percent, in line with the broader S&P 500 technology hardware and equipment index. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)