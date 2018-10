Oct 18 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc said on Thursday it would buy Intel Corp’s non-controlling interest in their IM Flash Technologies joint venture for about $1.5 billion in cash.

Intel and Micron initially contributed about $1.2 billion each to set up IM Flash Technologies in 2006. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)