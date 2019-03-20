Company News
March 20, 2019 / 8:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chipmaker Micron beats revenue estimates

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, getting a lift from demand for its memory chips used in data centers.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.62 billion, or $1.42 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from $3.31 billion, or $2.67 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $5.84 billion from $7.35 billion.

Analysts on average had expected Micron to report revenue of $5.82 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

