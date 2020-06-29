CORRECTED-Micron forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

(Corrects second paragraph to remove reference to fourth quarter ending on May 28)

June 29 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc on Monday forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, as home-bound employees and students spur demand for its chips that power notebooks and data centers.

The chipmaker expects revenue in the fourth quarter to be between $5.75 billion and $6.25 billion, the mid-point of which was above analysts’ estimates of $5.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)