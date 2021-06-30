Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology

Micron forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above estimates

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, as a worldwide shift to remote work and rising 5G smartphone adoption spurred demand for its chips.

The chipmaker forecast current-quarter revenue of $8.2 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $7.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up